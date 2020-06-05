Unanet

DOE Launches COVID-19 Online Resource Hub; Dan Brouillette Quoted

Matthew Nelson June 5, 2020 News

The Department of Energy (DoE) has unveiled an online portal that will help users view resources that may assist in COVID-19 response efforts.

The Department of Energy (DoE) has unveiled an online portal that will help users view resources that may assist in COVID-19 response efforts. The Lab Partnering Service COVID-19 portal enables users to communicate with researchers, explore potential virus response facilities and access patents for licensing, DOE said Thursday.

The online hub was initially deployed in 2018 to assist researchers and various organizations to validate, locate and attain information from the department's national laboratories.

"We are grateful to all of DOE’s 17 National Labs, who have stepped up to facilitate access to their researchers, intellectual property, and facilities during this trying time,” said Dan Brouillette, DOE secretary.

DOE has also launched the COVID-19 Technical Assistance Program, an initiative that seeks to help non-DOE organizations fight COVID-19 through the provision of targeted funding.

Check Also

AFRL’s Eric Felt: Space Force Should Adopt NASA’s Public-Private Partnership Approach

Col. Eric Felt, head of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate, has said that the Department of Defense (DoD) should adopt NASA’s business model for commercial crew programs, SpaceNews reported Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved