DOE Launches COVID-19 Online Resource Hub; Dan Brouillette Quoted

The Department of Energy (DoE) has unveiled an online portal that will help users view resources that may assist in COVID-19 response efforts.

The Department of Energy (DoE) has unveiled an online portal that will help users view resources that may assist in COVID-19 response efforts. The Lab Partnering Service COVID-19 portal enables users to communicate with researchers, explore potential virus response facilities and access patents for licensing, DOE said Thursday.

The online hub was initially deployed in 2018 to assist researchers and various organizations to validate, locate and attain information from the department's national laboratories.

"We are grateful to all of DOE’s 17 National Labs, who have stepped up to facilitate access to their researchers, intellectual property, and facilities during this trying time,” said Dan Brouillette, DOE secretary.

DOE has also launched the COVID-19 Technical Assistance Program, an initiative that seeks to help non-DOE organizations fight COVID-19 through the provision of targeted funding.