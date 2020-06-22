DOE Releases Funds for New Tech Commercialization Projects; Dan Brouillette Quoted

The Department of Energy (DoE) is investing more than $33 million in government-industry-academia partnership projects that aim to develop and later commercialize new energy technologies. National laboratories have partnered with industry and academic entities to pursue these 82 projects financed by DOE's Technology Commercialization Fund, the department said June 11.

The Department of Energy (DoE) is investing more than $33 million in government-industry-academia partnership projects that aim to develop and later commercialize new energy technologies. National laboratories have partnered with industry and academic entities to pursue these 82 projects financed by DOE's Technology Commercialization Fund, the department said June 11.

“The Technology Commercialization Fund is a critical component of the department’s commercialization strategy, meant to provide a bridge that connects America’s innovators to the research and expertise of our world-class National Lab system," said Dan Brouillette, secretary of Energy.

Project topics include high-performance magnets, wide bandgap power devices, artificial intelligence-supported manufacturing and dual-fuel technology. General Electric Renewable Energy, Boeing, TerraPower, Kairos Power and the University of Pennsylvania are among the industrial and academic partners for the projects.