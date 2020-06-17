DOE to Fund Cost-Shared Carbon Dioxide Utilization Projects

DOE

The Department of Energy will use $17M to finance 11 cost-shared research and development projects that tackle the use of carbon dioxide as industrial fuel.

DOE said Tuesday its Office of Fossil Energy selected efforts to develop and demonstrate technologies under the Carbon Utilization Program that aims to repurpose carbon waste into effective products and decrease emissions.

The department will fund projects that seek to synthesize value-added organic products, produce inorganic carbon solids, boost algae production via CO2 and convert carbon residue into concrete.

DOE's National Energy Technology Laboratory will oversee projects under the funding opportunity.

“DOE’s Carbon Utilization Program is investing in cutting-edge technologies to allow us to capture carbon oxides, which will reduce emissions and then recycle them into economically valuable services like enhanced oil recovery or products like plastics and carbon fibers," said Mark Menezes, undersecretary of energy.

The following parties will perform work under the projects: