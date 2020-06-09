Unanet

DOE to Fund Cost-Shared Projects for Critical Material Supply Chain

Nichols Martin June 9, 2020 News

An organization within the Department of Energy (DoE) has allotted $4 million to finance the development of critical material supply chains relevant to industrial activity. DOE said Friday that its Critical Materials Institute will use the funds to innovate critical material sources, augment the transformation of minerals into end products and develop methods to separate critical materials from waste streams.

An organization within the Department of Energy (DoE) has allotted $4 million to finance the development of critical material supply chains relevant to industrial activity. DOE said Friday that its Critical Materials Institute will use the funds to innovate critical material sources, augment the transformation of minerals into end products and develop methods to separate critical materials from waste streams.

CMI annually receives $25 million for efforts to maintain material supply chains needed for clean energy production. The newly announced $4 million funds will support six cost-shared projects related to CMI's focus areas.

“DOE’s approach to mitigate supply chain risks from critical minerals supports the Trump Administration’s goal of ensuring secure and reliable supplies of critical minerals,” said Alex Fitzsimmons, DOE's deputy assistant secretary for energy efficiency.

These efforts align with the Trump Administration's highlighting of critical materials as a need for the U.S. economy's technological progress.

Check Also

CISA

CISA Issues Warning on Anti-5G Public Activities

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is urging the public to remain vigilant of “anti-5G activists” that seek to destroy 5G equipment that allegedly render the human immune system susceptible to COVID-19, FedScoop reported Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved