DOE to Invest $100M in Hydrogen, Fuel Cell Research Consortia

June 24, 2020

The Department of Energy (DoE) plans to allot $100 million for two research consortia to pursue fuel cell and hydrogen technologies. DOE said Tuesday that its national laboratories will provide expertise and tools to support research and development under the consortia that will receive the $100 million investment over five years.

The first consortium will tackle the development of electrolyzes that extract hydrogen and oxygen from water via electricity, and the second will focus on fuel cells applicable to power heavy-duty trucks.

“Hydrogen and fuel cell technologies have the potential to enable resiliency, energy security and economic growth across multiple sectors,” said Mark Menezes, undersecretary of Energy.

This investment aligns with H2@Scale, the department's vision to produce and propagate hydrogen technologies for use in a wide range of industrial applications.

