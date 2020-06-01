DOE Unveils Funding Opportunity for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Tech Projects

DoE

The Department of Energy has earmarked $30M in funds to support the development of technologies that will work to grow hybrid small-scale solid oxide fuel cell systems.

DOE said Friday it aims to commercialize the systems for power generation and hydrogen production via the use of solid oxide electrolyzer cell technologies.

The department is looking for proposals that cover cleaning processes for coal-derived syngas, small-scale distributed power generation SOFC systems and hybrid platforms that employ solid oxide technologies.

Steven Winberg, assistant secretary for fossil energy at DOE, said the effort will potentially help the department achieve global emission standards.

DOE also seeks to utilize syngas from gasification facilities in the assessment of SOFC platforms as part of the initiative.