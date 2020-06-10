Dyess Air Force Opens Virtual Reality Training Hub

Dyess Air Force

A team from Dyess Air Force Base teamed up with civilian software developers to build a training facility that houses augmented and virtual reality technology capacities.

The C-130 Hercules virtual reality laboratory features an adjacent classroom, 16 training stations and a learning curriculum that will allow airmen to train and become eligible for mission-based tasks, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.

Senior Master Sgt. Ronald Cooney, maintenance operations flight superintendent at the 317th Maintenance Group, said the lab employs a direct feedback system that gauges trainees' performance based on their understanding of various concepts.

The 317th MXG is set to incorporate software tools that will help students study Roll Royce-built engines that propel C-130J Super Hercules units. The squadron also eyes training 250 airmen in the facility.

USAF noted it seeks to develop VR and AR training technologies to help aviators and aircraft maintenance personnel.