ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividend

June 12, 2020

On June 11, 2020, the Board of Directors of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us,” and “our”) declared a second quarter 2020 dividend of $0.3425 per common share, representing, on an annualized basis, a dividend of $1.37 per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 10, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 26, 2020.

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “intend,” “may be” and “will be” and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. 

