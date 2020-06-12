ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividend

On June 11, 2020, the Board of Directors of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us,” and “our”) declared a second quarter 2020 dividend of $0.3425 per common share, representing, on an annualized basis, a dividend of $1.37 per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 10, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 26, 2020.

