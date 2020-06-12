Energy Systems Group Completes Hill Air Force Base Modernization Effort

Energy Systems Group has concluded a $42 million modernization project that sought to optimize energy efficiency at Hill Air Force Base under an Air Force Civil Engineer Center program.

The company built a 3.55-megawatt solar array and implemented seven energy conservation measure updates into 258 buildings in efforts to lower energy usage and reinforce warfighter reliability as part of the Energy Savings Performance Contract initiative, the U.S. Air Force said Thursday.

ESG renovated compressed and industrial air systems, modernized 60,000 light fixtures and incorporated dip tank covers on 24 tanks. The company also integrated the solar array to a 250-kilowatt fixed ground mount system to save 5.7M kilowatt-hours in energy consumption.

Mike Ringenberg, ESPC program manager at AFCEC, said the project will potentially yield 56 million kilowatt-hours annually in energy savings.