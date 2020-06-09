Unanet

FedRAMP Launches Agency Liaison Program to Drive Gov’t Knowledge-Sharing

Brenda Marie Rivers June 9, 2020 News

The Federal Risk Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) office has established a new unit focused on training liaisons on relaying resources and information to their respective agencies, Federal News Network reported Monday.

Ryan Hoesing, customer success manager at FedRAMP's program management office (PMO), told the publication in an email that the Agency Liaison Program will use a “train the trainer” approach to driving collaboration and knowledge-sharing across the federal government.

He noted that the new PMO resulted from an “ideation challenge” launched by FedRAMP last summer and is working with over 30 agency partners to date.

“The Agency Liaison Program also establishes a formal feedback mechanism to enable continuous process improvement as the program rolls out new initiatives,” he added.

Ashley Mahan, FedRAMP director, also told Federal News Network in an email that the PMO will continue the focus on automating authorization procedures and promoting education throughout the FedRAMP community.

FedRAMP previously released guides for agencies as well as small businesses and startups on the authorization process, she added.

