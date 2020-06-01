Forcepoint Names Myrna Soto as Chief Strategy, Trust Officer; Matthew Moynahan Quoted

Myrna Soto

Forcepoint has appointed Myrna Soto as inaugural chief strategy and trust officer to enterprise vision, strategy and programs to protect people, critical data and IP both within the company and for thousands of Forcepoint customers around the globe, the company reported on Monday.

"As Chief Strategy and Trust Officer, Myrna brings to Forcepoint an inherent understanding of the challenges global enterprises face today and what it requires to be a security leader driving transformational change at scale,” said Matthew Moynahan, CEO of Forcepoint.

As chief strategy and trust officer, Soto will also serve as a global leader and champion for both the development and execution of strategic initiatives that will continue to propel Forcepoint forward within the user and data protection industries. In addition, she will also function as a member of Forcepoint's Security Council.

Soto brings more than 25 years' experience within security and information technology (IT) to Forcepoint. In her new role, she will utilize her experience as a transformational security and business leader. Soto will serve as a security and technology innovation partner to customers as they reassess their security posture in the current business environment.

She will also partner cross-functionally with the company's IT and engineering teams to act as a pathfinder and modern problem-solver for the organization. She will help teams envision, strategize and execute programs that accelerate customers' digital transformations with modern security architectures that optimize security as a business enabler.

“[Soto] will serve as a trusted partner to customers as well as a technology leader within the company partnering with R&D and engineering teams to align and accelerate Forcepoint's roadmap strategy to address customers' evolving security needs including product improvements and long-term innovation,” added Moynahan.

Prior to joining Forcepoint, Soto worked with Digital Hands where she served as chief operating officer. With the company, she was a critical leader in securing the company's first capital round of funding and building the company's world-class leadership team.

She also served as the senior business leader across the company's Security Operations, Service Delivery, Sales, Customer Success, Marketing and HR functions. Before her tenure at Digital Hands, Soto was a Partner at ForgePoint Capital and a member of the ForgePoint Capital Investment Team focused exclusively on investing in cybersecurity companies.

Soto also served as corporate senior vice president and global chief information security officer (GCISO) for Comcast Corporation for nearly ten years. In the role, Soto led security and technology risk management for the Enterprise business responsible for aligning security initiatives with enterprise programs and business objectives to ensure information assets and technologies were protected across the global corporation.

She has also held senior leadership roles at companies including MGM Resorts International, American Express, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Kemper Insurance.

In addition, Soto serves on the Boards of CMS Energy/Consumers Energy, Spirit Airlines and Popular Inc. and Popular Bank, and is recognized as a Governance and Board Leadership Fellow by the National Association of Corp Directors.

“I look forward to helping drive forward the company's cloud-first security vision and innovating new programs and services – such as Forcepoint Advantage that changes the game for security licensing models – that will revolutionize what cybersecurity will look like in the next five years," said Soto.

About Forcepoint

Forcepoint is the global cybersecurity leader for user and data protection. Forcepoint's behavior-based solutions adapt to risk in real-time and are delivered through a converged security platform that protects network users and cloud access, prevents confidential data from leaving the corporate network, and eliminates breaches caused by insiders.

Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint creates safe, trusted environments for thousands of enterprise and government customers and their employees in more than 150 countries.