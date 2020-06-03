Unanet

GAO: DoD Must Address All Requirements for IP Transition Plan

Nichols Martin June 3, 2020 News

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has advised the Department of Defense (DoD) to address assessment, cost planning and inventory requirements for DoD's transition to the latest version of internet protocol. DoD still needs to identify potential cyber risks and resource and work requirements related to the department's planned transition to IP version six, GAO said Monday.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has advised the Department of Defense (DoD) to address assessment, cost planning and inventory requirements for DoD's transition to the latest version of internet protocol. DoD still needs to identify potential cyber risks and resource and work requirements related to the department's planned transition to IP version six, GAO said Monday.

The government watchdog found that DoD has only so far complied with one of the four requirements imposed by the Office of Management and Budget for the effort.

The Defense Department has already appointed someone to oversee the transition's planning, but has still not made a complete inventory of IP devices, estimated associated costs and formally analyzed risks, according to GAO.

GAO now recommends DoD's secretary and chief information officer to address the three uncompleted requirements. DoD attempted to pursue IPv6 transition in 2003, 2010 and most recently in 2017.

Check Also

Scott McIntyre

Scott McIntyre Secures First Place in 2020 Wash100 Popular Vote; Jim Garrettson Quoted

After a four month battle amongst the most notable leaders of consequence, the seventh annual Wash100 Popular Vote Rankings closed on June 1st, and the winner of the 2020 Wash100 Award has been announced. Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse, secured his spot in first place in the rankings, climbing over 90 spots from his previous ranking in the 2019 Wash100 Award.  

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved