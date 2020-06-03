GAO: DoD Must Address All Requirements for IP Transition Plan

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has advised the Department of Defense (DoD) to address assessment, cost planning and inventory requirements for DoD's transition to the latest version of internet protocol. DoD still needs to identify potential cyber risks and resource and work requirements related to the department's planned transition to IP version six, GAO said Monday.

The government watchdog found that DoD has only so far complied with one of the four requirements imposed by the Office of Management and Budget for the effort.

The Defense Department has already appointed someone to oversee the transition's planning, but has still not made a complete inventory of IP devices, estimated associated costs and formally analyzed risks, according to GAO.

GAO now recommends DoD's secretary and chief information officer to address the three uncompleted requirements. DoD attempted to pursue IPv6 transition in 2003, 2010 and most recently in 2017.