GSA Raises STARS II Ceiling Value to $22B; Emily Murphy, Laura Stanton Quoted

The General Services Administration (GSA) has raised the ceiling of its 8(a) Streamlined Technology Application Resource for Services (STARS) II contract from $15 billion to $22 billion, the agency reported on Wednesday. GSA STARS II is a small business set-aside Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) that has provided flexible access to customized IT services and IT-services-based solutions.

The General Services Administration (GSA) has raised the ceiling of its 8(a) Streamlined Technology Application Resource for Services (STARS) II contract from $15 billion to $22 billion, the agency reported on Wednesday.

“By raising the 8(a) STARS II ceiling, GSA continues to ensure that we meet the needs of our federal agency customers,” said GSA Administrator Emily Murphy and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “As agency demand for IT products and services has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, GSA is proud that STARS II will remain available to help agencies deliver world class IT services.”

GSA STARS II is a small business set-aside Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) that has provided flexible access to customized IT services and IT-services-based solutions. In addition, the contract has enabled long-term planning of large-scale program requirements while strengthening opportunities for small businesses.

The agency has raised the ceiling to enhance support to the federal acquisition community by providing direct access to small business industry partners as those small businesses work to recover from the effects of COVID-19. STARS II has supported more than 50 federal agencies and provided opportunities for over one thousand 8(a).

The STARS II industry partners will remain on the contract, and new task orders may be placed against the 8(a) STARS II GWAC through August 30, 2021. Work can continue on those new orders through June 30, 2022.

“The 8(a) STARS II GWAC has exceeded all of our expectations. We’ve raised the contract’s ceiling more than once to accommodate demand… A significant number of prior 8(a) STARS program participants have grown their businesses so much that we now see them thriving with the big companies on GSA’s Alliant 2 GWAC,” said GSA acting assistant commissioner, Office of Information Technology Category, Laura Stanton.

About GSA

The mission of the U.S. General Services Administration is to deliver value and savings in real estate, acquisition, technology, and other mission-support services across the government. One of GSA’s four strategic goals is to improve the way agencies buy, build and use technology.