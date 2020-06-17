GSA’s Allen Hill: IT Modernization for Large Agencies Takes Time

GSA

Allen Hill, acting deputy assistant commissioner for category management at the General Services Administration (GSA), has said the federal government must deploy agile networks to enable operations without the human element, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

Hill told the publication in an interview that agencies should learn how to work around their limited budgets for modernization and drive efforts to transition away from legacy systems that are not information technology-based.

He noted that there are small- and medium-sized agencies like the Small Business Administration (SBA) that have been successful in modernizing their current assets.

“Large agencies are not that simple,” said Hill. “Those organizations are much more difficult because they have infrastructures and applications that are diverse and complex.”

Implementing and building out next-generation monitoring and management technologies such as 5G communications will take extensive planning and a lot of time, he added.