Intelsat General Communications Enters into CRADA with CCDC to Advance C5ISR; Skot Butler Quoted

Intelsat General Communications (IGC), subsidiary of Intelsat, has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for Satellite Communications Terminals, Technologies and Constellations Interoperability with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC), the company reported on Tuesday.

“We look forward to working with C5ISR and bringing new capabilities to warfighters as quickly as possible,” said Intelsat General President Skot Butler. “Intelsat General’s new FlexGround service, for example, is purposefully designed to keep tactical users in remote environments securely connected with the high data rates they require.

Under the agreement, Intelsat General will help advance the CCDC’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center (C5ISR). The agreement will also develop Intelsat General’s technology and services as a solution for the Army’s mission and efforts to progress satellite communications (SATCOM) systems capabilities.

Intelsat General’s work on the CRADA will help to establish a working environment to conduct tests, demonstrations, experiments and exploratory information exchanges. The company will utilize its FlexGround service to align with the Army’s Tactical Network Modernization focus for Capability Set 2023. Intelsat General’s service has offered portable broadband connectivity, enabling extended capabilities.

Of the capabilities, the service branch will be able to advance ground force mobility, range extension, rapidly deployable command posts with smaller electronic and physical signatures, converged mission command and control, common operational picture technologies, improved cybersecurity and anti-jam capabilities.

“No matter where in the world, our ultra-portability, high-throughput, flexible service plans, pay-as-you-go option, and global availability enable troops to quickly access the connectivity they need whenever and wherever they need it. We have taken the complexity out of SATCOM, so our customers can focus on their core mission,” added Butler.

About Intelsat General

Intelsat General Communications (IGC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Intelsat, which operates the largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure in the world. IGC provides government customers with mission-critical mobility communications solutions that include managed services with flexible pricing plans.

From remote military outposts and disaster-recovery sites to U.S. embassies and homeland-security agencies, IGC solutions support and enable some of the most complex government applications. As the only commercial satellite operator with an independent third-party Service Organization Control (SOC 3) cybersecurity accreditation, Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help its government customers build a secure, connected future.