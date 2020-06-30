Jacobs Launches Virtual Event Space to Advance Public Engagement; Dr. Raja Kadiyala Quoted

Jacobs has launched Jacobs' Virtual Event Space, a fully customized, online and interactive platform, to expand its public engagement solutions, the company reported on Tuesday.

"Leveraging our global digital solutions capability, we are challenging what's possible today and reinventing a new way forward – providing more accessible, more inclusive, more resilient and lower carbon impact engagement," said Jacobs vice president and Global Digital Market director Dr. Raja Kadiyala.

Jacobs' Virtual Event Space can be tailored to advance engagement for clients, partners and projects. Jacobs' Virtual Event Space will enable clients to provide stakeholders with an interactive virtual experience, accessible from any computer or mobile device, without the need for virtual reality headsets.

The company’s customized virtual event experience will enable public participation and engagement from any work environment, providing additional accessibility during the global crisis. Jacobs has integrated real time feedback and information gathering sessions for major infrastructure and community developments.

Jacobs' Virtual Event Space will also provide event platforms to increase meeting safety and allow greater sustainability, while reducing cost. The solutions will offer flexible configuration, an interactive visitor experience, real-time feedback and can be integrated with clients' other digital and social media platforms.

"With the recent restrictions on the way we interact with people, Jacobs specialists have enabled a way for our clients to accelerate and redefine how they connect and consult with stakeholders and end users in the future," Kadiyala added.

