Joel Montalbano to Serve as Acting Manager at International Space Station

Matthew Nelson June 17, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Joel Montalbano, deputy program manager at the International Space Station, is slated to assume the role of acting manager at the space observatory on June 26.

Montalbano started his career at NASA in 1989 and served as a flight director from 2000 through 2008, the agency said Wednesday.

He also led NASA's Human Space Flight Program in Russia prior to his current role at ISS.

Kirk Shireman, ISS program manager since 2015, will vacate his role to work in the private sector. The space observatory conducted over 2.8K research investigations and expanded support for private astronaut missions, commercial and marketing efforts under his leadership.

