Joint INDOPACOM Exercise Last Year Used New Simulation Tech

INDOPACOM

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) used a modern simulation tool to administer a wargame exercise that took place in August 2019. USINDOPACOM leveraged the Standard Wargame Integration Facilitation Toolkit to conduct the Joint Forces Energy Wargame (JFEW) and perform associated analyses, the U.S. Air Force said Wednesday.

Participants also used SWIFT to quickly address fuel logistics issues at the four-day event in Camp Smith, Honolulu. The Office of the Secretary of Defense's Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation group developed SWIFT in a matter of 12 weeks.

“The tool helped us identify a few critical energy challenges for the Air Force and joint operations, and provided decision-makers with data-driven insight on how we can improve operational plans for increased readiness," said Dominick Wright, team lead for JFEW.

CAPE engineers plan to use SWIFT with continuous updates for more joint exercises in the future.