Unanet

Kathryn Wheelbarger to Step Down From DoD Post; Mark Esper Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers June 19, 2020 News

Kathryn Wheelbarger, acting assistant secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, is slated to step down from her role on July 4, Reuters reported Thursday. Wheelbarger is responsible for handling policy issues involving European nations, NATO allies, Russia, Africa, the Middle East and the Western hemisphere.

Kathryn Wheelbarger, acting assistant secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, is slated to step down from her role on July 4, Reuters reported Thursday. Wheelbarger is responsible for handling policy issues involving European nations, NATO allies, Russia, Africa, the Middle East and the Western hemisphere.

She was nominated to serve as deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security in February before the White House announced last week that it will nominate Bradley Hansell, associate director of Boston Consulting Group, for the post instead.

Mark Esper, secretary of the Department of Defense (DoD) and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said in a statement that Wheelbarger "brought a wealth of experience and the utmost professionalism" to the DoD and was instrumental in driving efforts to support the Trump administration's national defense strategy.

Prior to her current role, Wheelbarger served as vice president for litigation and chief compliance officer at CSRA. She also spent time as a policy director and counsel at the Senate Armed Services Committee where she oversaw the panel’s intelligence portfolio. She served as counsel to former Vice President Richard Cheney and held leadership duties at the Department of Homeland Security earlier in her career.

Check Also

U.S. Air Force

Ohio-Based USAF Station to Purchase New 3D Printer

The 910th Maintenance Group, operating at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, has received funds worth $72K to purchase a new 3D printer and further implement the use of additive manufacturing. The group will procure an AON3D printer to advance additive manufacturing work done in collaboration with Air Force Research Laboratory, Youngstown State University, AF Life Cycle Management Center and other partnered entities, the Defense Logistics Agency said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved