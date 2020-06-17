Leidos & Baltimore Ravens Partner to Combat Opioid Epidemic Under Tackling Opioid Addiction” Campaign; Melissa Lee Dueñas Quoted”

Leidos

Leidos and the Baltimore Ravens have partnered to distribute approximately 70 thousand drug disposal packets to local non-profit chapters across communities in Baltimore, Md., as part of the "Tackling Opioid Addiction" campaign to raise awareness for the opioid public health crisis, Leidos reported on Wednesday.

"This initiative reinforces our commitment to the people of Baltimore. We want to do our part to help end the opioid epidemic and address challenges impacting over-all mental health and well-being," said Melissa Lee Dueñas senior vice president of Leidos. More than 90 percent of drug and alcohol-related deaths in the city are opioid-related, according to data from the Baltimore City Health Department.

After Roger Krone, CEO and chairman of Leidos and seven-time Wash100 Award recipient, received an employee's call to action in 2017, Leidos launched a company-wide initiative to help end the opioid epidemic.

Since then, Leidos has led dozens of initiatives and events to heighten awareness, including a large-scale drug deactivation kit distribution event in conjunction with the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA), the MD National Guard, and the Aberdeen Proving Ground team.

Leidos’ enhanced efforts, with the support of the Ravens, under the drug disposal packet distribution will enable community members to safely dispose of legal leftover prescriptions from the safety of their own homes.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.