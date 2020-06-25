Leidos Wins Contract to Help Disinfect Edinburgh Airport Security Tray Return Systems; Maria Hedden Quoted

Maria Hedden

Leidos has been awarded a prime contract by Edinburgh Airport Limited to upgrade the airport's security tray return systems with antimicrobial tray technology. The company reported on Tuesday.

"Edinburgh Airport's leadership recognizes the increased risk of the virus spreading from the number of travelers and staff handling security trays every day, and I commend them for implementing antimicrobial security tray technology," said Maria Hedden, senior vice president and operation manager for Leidos' Security Detection and Automation Operation.

Leidos will implement antimicrobial technology at Edinburgh Airport to minimize the spread of bacteria in the airport and mitigate the spread of bacteria from person-to-surface contact. Leidos will provide new antimicrobial security trays that prevent reproduction of a broad spectrum of bacteria.

The company’s efforts will help prevent staphylococcus aureus (staph), E. coli, and antibiotic-resistant bacteria like MRSA and VRE, by 99.99 percent. The antimicrobial technology is built into the security tray during Leidos' tray manufacturing process and continuously minimizes the presence of microbes throughout the security tray's lifecycle.

Edinburgh Airport has remained operational during the coronavirus pandemic. The airport’s officials have continued to enact plans to safeguard the health of its staff and the traveling public while preparing for global travel recovery.

The antimicrobial security trays will be cleaned according to normal hygiene procedures, but the additive will not wash off or wear away. The use of antimicrobial technology will help kill microbes that can survive on surfaces for up to eight weeks.

Working with Leidos since 2012, Edinburgh Airport utilizes the company's intelligent automated tray return systems as well as desktop real-time explosives detection systems. "Leidos is proud to support the place where Scotland meets the world with security detection and automation technology solutions that are fast, frictionless and fully integrated," Hedden.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500 information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.