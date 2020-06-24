Marine Corps’ 1st Network Battalion Begins Operations

The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) has activated its 1st Network Battalion that will serve as part of the service branch’s proposed three-battalion command-and-control (C2) segment.

The Marine Corps said Tuesday that Lt. Col. Juliet Calvin will serve as commander of the new battalion and will oversee missions aimed at ensuring the resiliency of the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) as well as USMC infrastructure.

1st Network Battalion’s activation is meant to support the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN) C2 modernization program, which seeks to establish a “communications backbone” that integrates personnel, computers and devices in the USMC network ecosystem.

USMC said it envisions an overarching C2 architecture that combines the capabilities of the U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER) and Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group (MCCOG) through three network battalions.

USMC is slated to establish two network activities in late 2020 as well as additional network battalions under MCCOG in 2021.