Marine Corps Demos Updated MUOS Satcom Suite

The U.S. Marine Corps tested an updated version of a narrowband satellite suite designed to help warfighters link with satellite communications networks.

The Marine Corps Systems Command partnered with I Marine Expeditionary Force to assess the Mobile User Objective System in simulated mortar and coordinated airstrike support exercises, the service branch said Wednesday.

“We tested the system through user evaluation exercises to understand not only what the capability can do on paper, but how we can use it to increase lethality and provide redundancy across the [Fleet Marine Forces]," said Lt. Col. Jeff Decker, ground radios product manager at MCSC

Decker noted MUOS met the military service's expectations during the field tests.

Built by Lockheed Martin, MUOS allows warfighters to augment data and voice communication access through the use of cellular technology. The system also employs an updated AN/PRC-117G multiband radio and an antenna kit to provide simultaneous network access.