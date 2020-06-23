Maximus Augments State Agencies to Provide UI/PUA Support During COVID-19; Bruce Caswell Quoted

Maximus has announced that the company will augment state agencies to help answer questions, support initial claims processing and support the adjudication of Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims, the company reported on Tuesday.

“Every day, our goal at Maximus is to help citizens connect to the vital services they need from government agencies,” said Bruce Caswell, president and CEO, Maximus and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “Our work with states is focused on ensuring these citizens quickly get access to the benefits they deserve and drastically cutting down on the backlog of unanswered claims.”

Maximus will work to support multiple states by providing additional support for the increase in UI and PUA claims. The company’s services will increase the speed of handling cases that have inundated state programs and their contact centers.

In Idaho, Maximus will assist the Idaho Department of Labor by assisting individuals with their applications, and reducing hold times for callers. The company will also support the Louisiana State Workforce Commission by supporting them with the UI and PUA application process.

“We’ve been able to assist states by deploying nearly 2,650 work-from-home agents to support unemployment programs since March, with the majority of these programs launched in less than a week,” said Caswell. “These efforts were made possible because we were able to launch and scale turnkey, omnichannel citizen engagement through a virtualized platform.”

