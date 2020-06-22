MITRE Expands Advisory Divisions to Advocate for National Security & Health Safety; Bill LaPlante, Dr. Jay Schnitzer Quoted

MITRE has developed two new leadership counsels to advise the company on current challenges that pose threats to the nation, the company reported on Monday. With the expansion of MITRE’s Center for Technology & National Security (CTNS) and Coronavirus Commission for Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes, the company will advance national security, technology and health safety.

MITRE’s CTNS has appointed five national security officials to its advisory board. The board members will help guide the center’s efforts to provide military and intelligence leaders with data-driven research, analysis and insights to navigate the technology landscape.

“CTNS builds on the experience and expertise of thousands of our nation’s most respected scientific and engineering minds,” said Bill LaPlante, senior vice president for the MITRE National Security Sector.

MITRE’s appointed advisors have included, Gen. John Campbell, former vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army; Honorable Lisa Disbrow, former undersecretary of the U.S. Air Force; Adm. Bill Gortney, former commander, U.S. Northern Command; Vice Admiral (Ret.) Bob Murrett, former director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency; Honorable Bob Work, former deputy secretary of defense.

“MITRE has provided trusted national security solutions for more than 60 years. CTNS gives us another way to apply our unique, unbiased vantage point and technical skills to support defense and intelligence communities with bold, innovative solutions as they face adversaries and environments that are more challenging than ever,” added LaPlante.

The appointed experts from government, academia, industry, media and policy institutes will work to inform discussion about the impact of emerging technologies on national security and the future of warfare through publications, educational programs, speaking engagements and hosted events.

Recent papers have addressed using deception to protect military networks from cyberattacks, slowing China’s 5G market expansion while accelerating U.S. efforts, and developing a new battle command architecture to address multi-domain operations.

“We created the Center for Technology and National Security to enhance our engagement with our nation’s defense and security ecosystem, connecting it to the breadth and depth of MITRE’s thought leadership and technical capabilities. We want CTNS to amplify systems-thinking solutions from across MITRE,” said James Swartout, the center’s executive director.

The company has also developed a new commission, Coronavirus Commission for Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes, to ensure safety and quality within nursing homes to help remediate the effects of COVID-19.

MITRE appointed 25 new members to the commission, including resident advocates, infectious disease experts, directors and administrators of nursing homes, academicians, state authorities, clinicians, a medical ethicist and a nursing home resident. Dr. Jay J. Schnitzer, MITRE’s chief medical and technology officer, will serve as the moderator of the commission.

“The commission members are leaders who bring decades of experience in nursing home management as well as safety and quality,” said Schnitzer. “This diverse group will act quickly to identify and communicate best practices for protecting nursing home residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

The members have expertise in infection control and prevention or infectious disease, direct experience with the pandemic and/or other health emergencies, leadership in issues relevant to the commission.

The commission will use virtual collaboration tools to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the nursing home response to the COVID-19 pandemic. MITRE’s work will inform efforts to safeguard the health and quality of life of vulnerable Americans, as well as prepare for future threats to nursing home residents’ safety and to public health.

“The response to the call for nominations was tremendous, and we’re appreciative of all the applicants’ interest and willingness to serve on the commission,” continued Schnitzer. “We’re excited to be underway.”

