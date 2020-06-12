Mona Harrington to Serve as Election Assistance Commission’s Full-Time Executive Director

Mona Harrington, acting executive director of the Election Assistance Commission (EAC), has been appointed to assume her role on a full-time basis after unanimous voting. She led workforce growth, fund distribution, election security and COVID-19 response efforts in her capacity as acting executive director, EAC said Wednesday.

Harrington led efforts to provide states with a total of $400 million in COVID-19 response funds authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. She also helped election officials prepare to conduct operations amid the pandemic.

EAC also voted to appoint Kevin Rayburn, a former deputy general counsel at the Georgia state secretary office, as the commission's general counsel. The law expert also served as the same state office's deputy elections director, a role through which he guided election policy.

"With Ms. Harrington and Mr. Rayburn leading our staff, the EAC is better positioned to add value to the elections community and help election officials in the lead up to November and for years to come," said Ben Hovland, EAC chairman.