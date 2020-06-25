Unanet

NAVWAR Demos Alternative Connectivity for USS Gabrielle Giffords

Nichols Martin June 25, 2020 News, Technology

NAVWAR Demos Alternative Connectivity for USS Gabrielle Giffords
Gabrielle Giffords

Naval Information Warfare (NAVWAR) Systems Command has tested a technology made to equip the USS Gabrielle Giffords littoral combat ship with bolstered cybersecurity and backup connectivity. The Commercial Cellular as a Transport (CCaaT) test aims to demonstrate the ship's cyber readiness outside the continental U.S., the U.S. Navy said Wednesday.

CCaaT provides the Independence-variant ship connectivity via 4G LTE technology to establish an alternative connection in the event of satellite communications failure. The technology also allows technical personnel to remotely address issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The initial results from OCONUS testing are positive in showing how we can leverage commercial technology to get the fleet important cyber software updates quicker and more reliably,” said Nick Freije, technical director of NAVWAR's Fleet Readiness Directorate (FRD). 

NAVWAR FRD is working with Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific to further implement CCaaT technology across piers where a higher bandwidth still isn't available.

Tags

Check Also

OMB

OMB Seeks ‘Detailees’ to Support Federal Data Strategy Implementation

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is looking to appoint government personnel to help their own agencies achieve goals under the Federal Data Strategy (FDS), FedScoop reported Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved