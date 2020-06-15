NGA Pursues New Facility Construction Undelayed Amid COVID-19

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) is working to complete its new campus building by 2023 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. NGA said Friday that its upcoming facility in north St. Louis, Mo., is on track with no major delays to the planned schedule, as construction takes place outdoors, where according to health experts, transmission risks are lessened.

“We’re still in design, and the construction work right now is outdoors and not contained inside a building,” said Sue Pollmann, program director for Next NGA West.

The agency plans to install the facility's information technology systems in 2024 and then move in the following year. NGA and its partners on the effort have been observing COVID-19 safety measures and leveraging telework methods in pursuit of the project's completion. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages the construction work for NGA and has made efforts to implement safety practices.

“The focus has been surrounding the safety and health of employees, subcontractors and the community," said Jeff Boyer, vice president of operations at McCarthy Building Company, a contractor partner for the project.