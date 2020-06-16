NIH Provides Data Analytics Platform for COVID-19 Research

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) now offers an analytics platform through which COVID-19 researchers may analyze data for treatment studies and development. NIH said Monday that it launched this platform to support the National COVID Cohort Collaborative or N3C effort that aims to provide insight on health risks and other factors that may help scientists come up with treatments.

The analytics platform will work to consolidate and convert Coronavirus-related information into a format available to health care providers and researchers. The health research agency's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences provided funds for NC3.

“This platform was deployed to stand up this important COVID-19 effort in a matter of weeks, and we anticipate that it will serve as the foundation for addressing future public health emergencies," said Christopher Austin, director of NCATS.

NIH also made the platform to accommodate machine learning-powered analyses.