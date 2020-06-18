Unanet

June 18, 2020

NSF Funds Automated Debugging Project at University of Texas Dallas
The National Science Foundation (NSF) has agreed to fund Lingming Zhang, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Dallas, with $520,000 for a project on automated debugging. Zhang, a computer science academic, will use the five-year Faculty Early Career Development or CAREER grant for his project titled “Maximal and Scalable Unified Debugging for the JVM Ecosystem," UT Dallas said Thursday.

He said the project's goal is to simplify the debugging process for software developers. The project will aim to collectively localize bugs and repair software automatically with no need for manned operation. Zhang's proposed approach is designed to identify all bugs potentially present in a software, rather than only the bugs automatically fixable.

“Dr. Zhang has made significant contributions toward building systems that can predict, detect, localize and fix software bugs automatically,” said Gopal Gupta, a computer science professor at UT Dallas.

