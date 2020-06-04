NSF Taps Indiana University for Second Jetstream Computing System

Indiana University's Pervasive Technology Institute has received a potential five-year, $20 million award from the National Science Foundation (NFS) to develop and implement a cloud computing system for artificial intelligence, data analysis and research applications.

Indiana University's Pervasive Technology Institute has received a potential five-year, $20 million award from the National Science Foundation (NFS) to develop and implement a cloud computing system for artificial intelligence, data analysis and research applications.

IU said Monday that its Jetstream 2 system is designed to simplify high-performance computing and data processing for users with limited supercomputer experience. NSF awarded an initial grant valued at $10M and intends to obligate the remaining funds within the next five years.

"The NSF's renewal and expansion of Jetstream will push the total NSF investment in IU-led computing systems to over $50 million in the last decade, and we are grateful to the NSF for their confidence in IU's leadership and abilities in this vital scientific area for the United States," said Michael McRobbie, IU president.

The new project follows IU's original Jetstream system that the university developed in 2014 to provide data analysis and cloud computing for scientific endeavors. The existing system also supports COVID-19 research.