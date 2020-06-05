NSF Taps University of Illinois Supercomputing Center for Computing System Deployment

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's National Center for Supercomputing Applications has received a $10M award to activate and operate a new advanced computing system for the National Science Foundation. NCSA said Wednesday its Delta computing system would support the data processing needs of advanced research areas.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's National Center for Supercomputing Applications has received a $10 million award to activate and operate a new advanced computing system for the National Science Foundation (NSF). NCSA said Wednesday that its Delta computing system would support the data processing needs of advanced research areas.

The center will link the Delta system with the country's cyber infrastructure ecosystem through the help of NSF's Extreme Science and Engineering Discovery Environment or XSEDE that facilitates digital services coordination.

"With Delta, we will help emerging research areas, such as computational archaeology and digital agriculture, take advantage of new computing methods and hardware while simultaneously making advanced computing systems more usable and accessible to a broad community of researchers," said William Gropp, NCSA director.

Delta will leverage modern graphics and central processing unit technologies to bolster computing power.