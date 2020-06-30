Unanet

OIG Report: NASA Must Improve Info Security Controls, Contingency Plans

Brenda Marie Rivers June 30, 2020 News

NASA’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has found that the agency failed to implement an enterprise-wide information security program and that it had inaccurate and incomplete security plans for six information systems. The OIG claims that four out of six systems were operating without contingency plans or with outdated plans meant to meet requirements.

NASA’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has found that the agency failed to implement an enterprise-wide information security program and that it had inaccurate and incomplete security plans for six information systems.

The OIG said in a report that four out of six systems were operating without contingency plans or with outdated plans meant to meet requirements under the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA).

The report also states that many of NASA’s common controls for information systems were “other than satisfied” and that the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) is yet to address deficiencies through a system security plan (SSP).

According to the IG, NASA must issue clarifying policy guidances and ensure that agency-wide oversight procedures identify risk assessment operations and corrective actions.

The IG noted that having information systems with outdated or no contingency plans puts the agency “at an unnecessarily high risk” and is "threatening the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of NASA information maintained in those systems."

Check Also

Emily Murphy

GSA, Treasury Designated as Quality Service Mgmt Offices; Emily Murphy, Suzette Kent Quoted

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has designated the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Treasury as quality service management offices (QSMO) as part of OMB’s efforts to advance shared services modernization. GSA will serve as the QSMO for civilian human resource transaction services with a focus on work schedules and compensation management.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved