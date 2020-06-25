OMB Seeks ‘Detailees’ to Support Federal Data Strategy Implementation

OMB

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is looking to appoint government personnel to help their own agencies achieve goals under the Federal Data Strategy (FDS), FedScoop reported Wednesday.

The “detailees” will complete 20 objectives meant to support FDS action plans, solicit agency input, coordinate with chief data officers, evaluate agency performance, share case studies and establish resources through interagency groups.

Detailees will also develop the 2021 Action Plan and conduct outreach programs with agencies as well as working groups to drive FDS implementation.

In December, OMB released the final draft version of the 2020 FDS which details goals that agencies must achieve by the year's end. Objectives include establishing data standards, developing quality metrics and updating data repositories.

OMB will accept applications through July 17 ahead of expected onboarding on Sept. 1.