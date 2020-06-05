PAE Secures DTRA Task Order Under CTRIC Program to Expand National Security; John Heller Quoted

PAE has been awarded a three-year, $16.6 million task order by the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency under the Cooperative Threat Reduction Integration Contract III to support the International Counterproliferation Program (ICP) and Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI), the company reported on Friday.

“DTRA has relied on PAE to support their critical missions with counterproliferation, capacity-building, training and international logistics over the past 12 years,” PAE president and CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient John Heller said. “As we expand our business through new relationships with ICP and PSI, we’ll be sharing our specialized knowledge base through training essential to U.S. national security worldwide.”

Heller added, stating that the award has recognized the PAE Counter-Threat Solutions team’s wide-ranging subject matter expertise and training capabilities. Under the contract, PAE will support up to 47 training events and workshops per year.

The training will include the development and delivery of curricula and course materials on a variety of specialized national security topics, focusing on enabling the disruption of weapons of mass destruction smuggling networks and pathways. After the base year, the task order may be extended through two one-year options.

ICP and PSI will utilize the training to strengthen the response to weapons of mass destruction proliferation and threat networks.PSI is a global effort that aims to stop trafficking of weapons of mass destruction, their delivery systems, and related materials to and from states and non-state actors of proliferation concern.

“PAE is honored to be selected to continue our record of exceptional service to DTRA by supporting the ICP and PSI missions,” said PAE Vice President of Counter-Threat Solutions Will Todd. “Members of my team look forward to applying their unique skillset to advancing U.S. counterproliferation and maritime security initiatives around the globe.”

