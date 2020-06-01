PSC Names Byron Bright, Carl De Groote, Ronald Hahn, Olivier Jeannot to PSC Board of Directors; David Berteau Quoted

Byron Bright

The Professional Services Council (PSC) has appointed four veteran federal government services leaders, Byron Bright, Carl De Groote, Ronald Hahn and Olivier Jeannot, to the PSC Board of Directors to provide input on priority issues for the association, the council announced on Monday.

“The reality of navigating an unprecedented pandemic and an evolving federal budget requires that we work together to take best advantage of the value contractors bring to government missions and programs. These new Board Members will help elevate PSC’s voice on behalf of industry,” said PSC president and CEO David Berteau, who is also a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

Bright, president of KBR Government Solutions and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, will join the board, bringing more than 20 years of leadership, program management and operations experience to PSC.

At KBR, Bright is responsible for over 15 thousand employees that spearhead critical National Security programs across 14 different countries. He is also accountable for Strategic Leadership of the $2.8 billion per year Global Segment. He has driven innovation in science, technology, space, intelligence, engineering and logistics

De Groote, vice president of U.S. Federal with Cisco Systems, has served at the company for 15 years. At Cisco De Groote has worked to solve some of the most difficult technology challenges facing national public, private and defense networks.

He has led his team to approach challenges and obstacles from the perspective of the user and to pursue mission outcomes that not only revolutionize how the country protects and serves its citizens, but that revolutionizes how innovation is achieved.

Hahn, executive vice president of Strategic Growth at Amentum, is responsible for the development of a comprehensive growth strategies strategy, including evaluation of growth markets, development of new capabilities and expanding Amentum to new clients and markets.

Hahn has more than 34 years of government and corporate experience in the defense industry. He has advised numerous federal organizations, including Department of State, Department of Defense, NATO, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Senate Armed Services Committee and the Defense Science Board.

Olivier Jeannot, Tetra Tech Federal Information Technology (FIT) president, is responsible for developing the overall strategy and vision as well as overall responsibility for the quality delivery, financial management, personnel management, client relations and business development.

The PSC Board of Directors consists of executives from member companies who have shown leadership in the industry and commitment to PSC’s goals for building a fair and competitive federal contracting marketplace. They are chosen by their peers and reflect the breadth and diversity of PSC member companies.

“PSC is thrilled to welcome our new Board members and their deep experience supporting government customers and leading teams… I’m very pleased that these individuals have agreed to serve on the Board and contribute to PSC’s success,” added Berteau.

About PSC

PSC is the voice of the government technology and professional services industry. PSC’s more than 400 member companies represent small, medium and large businesses that provide federal agencies with services of all kinds, including information technology, engineering, logistics, facilities management, operations and maintenance, consulting, international development, scientific, social, environmental services, and more. Together, the trade association’s members employ hundreds of thousands of Americans in all 50 states.