Rajeev Dolas on USPTO’s Robotic Process Automation Effort

Rajeev Dolas, acting director of the office of organizational policy and governance at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), said employees are using attended bots on their laptops as part of USPTO’s robotic process automation effort, Federal News Network reported Friday.

He said during a panel discussion at an Advanced Technology Academic Research Center virtual conference the agency plans to integrate “intelligence behind automation” and put the bots running on staff’s devices to a “centralized” platform.

“Eventually, we want to take them off of the users’ computers, and take them and put them in a centralized area where we can properly govern the execution of these bots,” Dolas said. “We want to make sure that there’s appropriate logging and authentication mechanisms put in place, as well as governance for ensuring that the bots are not running amok and doing things they should not be doing."