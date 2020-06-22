Raytheon Technologies Donates Millions to Support LA Food Bank; Greg Hayes Quoted

Raytheon Technologies has donated $5 million to Los Angeles County Food Bank to provide for the increased need of food as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company reported on Monday.

"Prior to COVID-19, 1 in 5 people in LA County faced food insecurity, including 1 in 4 children," said Michael Flood, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "Since COVID-19, we have seen the need for food assistance increase markedly, and we now estimate that we are helping 500,000 people each month.”

The need for food assistance in LA County has increased by 70 percent since the pandemic struck in early 2020. Raytheon Technologies has allocated funds to Feeding America to support local food banks and provide food and other essentials to people in need. With the donation, food banks will support children, seniors, families and individuals throughout LA County.

“We are proud to partner with Raytheon Technologies to provide meals to people who struggle to put food on the tables," added Flood.

In addition to the normal work of the Food Bank, the organization has organized drive-thru distributions to help meet the extra need. These distributions, a spinoff of the Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry program, allow food recipients to stay safely in their vehicles while emergency food kits are placed into trunks.

"The impact of COVID-19 on our communities has been swift and unprecedented," said Greg Hayes, CEO of Raytheon Technologies. "The communities where our employees live and work are in need, and it's our responsibility to support our friends and neighbors during this crisis."

