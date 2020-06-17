Rear Adm. William Galinis Named NAVSEA Commander

William Galinis

Rear Adm. William Galinis, former program executive officer for ships at the U.S. Navy, has been assigned to lead Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). Galinis will also receive a promotion to the rank of vice admiral and perform his duties from Washington, D.C., the Department of Defense (DoD) said Tuesday.

He held various engineering, management and shipbuilding supervision roles throughout his Navy career. The experienced sailor joined the Navy after his graduation from U.S. Naval Academy in 1983. His career includes damage control work for the USS Vreeland frigate and various naval inspection and trial efforts.

Galinis also held roles with the program offices of the USS Zumwalt destroyer and the USS San Antonio amphibious transport dock.