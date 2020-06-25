Salesforce Launches Salesforce Anywhere to Support the Future of Digital Workforce; Bret Taylor Quoted

Bret Taylor

Salesforce has launched 'Salesforce Anywhere' to provide enhanced technologies and platform services to help organizations retrieve greater levels of productivity and customer success during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced on Thursday.

"The COVID-19 crisis has taught us that companies must be able to sell, service, market and collaborate from anywhere, and that won't change in a post-pandemic world," said Bret Taylor, president and COO Salesforce.

Salesforce reported that nearly 70 percent of people believe the pandemic will permanently change the nature of work and more than 50 percent say that flexible work locations are very important to them. The company’s solution will enable an all-digital, work-from-anywhere business model.

Salesforce Anywhere will enable organizations to sell, service and market from anywhere. The platform will be powered by Salesforce Customer 360 and include new industry-specific technology. The platform will also promote collaboration from anywhere by embedding chat, alerts, comments and video directly into the Salesforce service offerings.

The company will enable the workforce to work from any location by integrating an employee service solution and new employee data model that will allow organizations to build, manage and scale employee apps and services quickly and securely.

Salesforce has also integrated MuleSoft and Einstein Recommendations to provide data and build employees’ skill set. With the addition, users will be able to understand data and unlock insights to make better decisions as well as drive their company's digital transformation.

Users can subscribe to real-time alerts for any changes and updates made within Salesforce. Customers may also gain access to instant message or video, while looking at the same page together within Salesforce.

Salesforce will offer a new native real-time chat and video experience powered by Amazon Chime. Zoom will also be offered as an out-of-the-box integration so that organizations can leverage their video conference of choice. Teammates will be able to work on the same Salesforce page and follow teammates to other parts of Salesforce, so teams can work side-by-side.

"With Salesforce Anywhere we're empowering customers of every size, location and industry to digitally transform with confidence in this all-digital, work-from-anywhere world," added Taylor.

