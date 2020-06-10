Salient CRGT Works With Federal Government to Implement Virtual Workforces During COVID-19; Tom Ferrando Quoted

Tom Ferrando

Salient CRGT has worked with the federal government to advance digital transformation and manage large federal networks in response to the demands of COVID-19, the company reported on Wednesday. Salient CRGT’s work has enabled federal agencies to transition to virtual communications and networks through implementing virtual work environments.

The company has helped modernize agency networks during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The company’s initiative is led by Dr. Laurence Rose, author of The Human Side of Virtual Work: Managing Trust, Isolation, and Presence, and Virtual Vic: A Management Fable, to study the transition to a virtual workforce. Dr. Rose was already studying virtual work before COVID-19.

"We have implemented telework on all projects authorized by our customers and having Larry on staff has been an added benefit as we encounter unforeseen problems during this Pandemic," said Tom Ferrando, Salient CRGT CEO.

Rose has supervised People and Culture, Contracts, Pricing, Security, and the legal office, where he serves as ethics officer. Rose received his Ph.D. in Organization and Management and focused his dissertation studies on change and the virtual workforce.

Through his studies, Rose's focus has been on the leadership to implement a new virtual workforce. His high-level of knowledge and experience managing virtual teams helps to strengthen company culture, which is critical to find success when working with employees who are located worldwide.

"Serving our clients is our number one priority and being able to help them with unforeseen circumstances is what makes me proud about our company," added Ferrando.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies.

We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large–scale, high–volume solutions.