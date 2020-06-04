Seagate Distributes SEDs & FIPS 140-2 Through Extended Agreement with SYNNEX; Mike Moritzkat, Ed Somers Quoted

Seagate Government Solutions and SYNNEX Corporation have announced an extension to their existing agreement, where SYNNEX will serve as a public sector distributor for Seagate Secure Self-Encrypting Drives (SEDs) with FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certification, Seagate reported on Thursday.

“We are excited to work with SYNNEX to bring this much-needed technology to the government market. The challenges surrounding securing critical data and IP are forever increasing. Seagate’s technology is a critical component of an overarching security infrastructure, aiding both contractors and Government agencies alike,” said Mike Moritzkat, CEO of Seagate Government Solutions.

Seagate SEDs are compliant with the Trade Agreements Act (TAA) and have achieved Common Criteria (CC) Certification (ISO/IEC 15408) to aid agencies in mitigating security risk, achieve regulatory compliance and provide transparent security.

The secure and compliant SEDs will offer significant performance and TCO advantages over CPU and full-disk encryption methods. SEDs will be streamlined to enable a one-person IT department to manage and maintain.

The company was the first company to achieve the FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certification. FIPS 140-2 Level 2 is the worldwide standard for cryptographic modules certification from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Canadian Communications Security Establishment Certification (CSEC).

Seagate is also the only hard disk drive manufacturer to qualify as “Designed in the U.S.A.” via U.S. Customs and Border Protection and meet the TAA requirements for the GSA Schedule and other U.S. government contracts.

“Seagate FIPS-140-2 SEDs protect Data at Rest and reduce IT drive retirement costs –two key goals of every government agency,” said Ed Somers, vice president, Public Sector and Vertical Markets, SYNNEX. “With Seagate, we can offer our government customers and reseller partners the widest selection of FIPS 140-2 certified SEDs to prevent the loss and theft of sensitive data and achieve regulatory compliance.”

About Seagate Government Solutions

Seagate Government Solutions is a U.S.-based business entity of Seagate Technology LLC focused on the federal government’s big data, scale-out storage, and security needs.

Seagate Government Solutions will draw from Seagate’s purpose-engineered storage and security storage technology – encompassing a robust supply chain, from components and storage devices to file systems – to deliver the levels of security, performance, efficiency, complexity reduction and risk mitigation especially needed in this space.