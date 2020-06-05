Senate Committee OKs Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal 2021; Sen. Mark Warner Quoted

The intelligence-focused committee within the Senate has passed a bill that aims to bolster the continued performance of the U.S. intelligence community. The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence said Wednesday that it's given its approval of the Fiscal Year 2021 Intelligence Authorization Act that provides the IC with new funds, authorities and boosted congressional oversight.

The intelligence-focused committee within the Senate has passed a bill that aims to bolster the continued performance of the U.S. intelligence community. The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence said Wednesday that it's given its approval of the Fiscal Year 2021 Intelligence Authorization Act that provides the IC with new funds, authorities and boosted congressional oversight.

The bill would help the government address threats to cyber systems, develop 5G networks, uncover malicious acts of foreign adversaries, support the policy of insider threat programs and further develop the IC workforce. The FY 2021 IAA would also require the IC to establish new security clearance guidelines.

“This bipartisan intelligence authorization bill ensures that the women and men of our intelligence agencies have the resources they need to do their jobs,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the committee's vice chairman and three-time Wash100 Award recipient.