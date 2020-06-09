Social Security Administration Asks for Comments on Info Collection Request

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has issued a request for comments to seek inputs on an information collection request to optimize government-wide customer experience. The information collection effort will monitor federal programs and attain resources to allow agencies to augment customer service delivery capacities, the Office of the Federal Register said Tuesday.

SSA will only accept voluntary collections that have met the agency's criteria. The agency will utilize the program's results to deliver government-wide data and enable accountability and transparency of federal programs.

SSA expects to conduct around 17,866,680 customer experience activities and receive 5,955,560 annual responses in support of the collection effort. The agency plans to file the collection request to the Office of Management and Budget for approval 30 days from the release of the notice.