Space Force Unveils Program to Bolster Commercial Satcom Security

The U.S. Space Force (USSF) is creating an effort to bolster the cybersecurity of the Department of Defense's (DoD) commercial satellite communications (COMSATCOM) systems. The Infrastructure Asset Pre-Assessment (IA-PRE) program aligns with USSF's mission to have the U.S. military supported by the most secure commercial satcom systems.

The U.S. Space Force (USSF) is creating an effort to bolster the cybersecurity of the Department of Defense's (DoD) commercial satellite communications (COMSATCOM) systems. The Infrastructure Asset Pre-Assessment (IA-PRE) program aligns with USSF's mission to have the U.S. military supported by the most secure commercial satcom systems, the Space Force said Wednesday.

“Cybersecurity is critical to the DoD and its missions,” said Jared Reece, COMSATCOM IA policy and compliance lead at USSF's Commercial Satellite Communications Office.

The program will create a list of approved COMSATCOM products that meet DoD-imposed requirements. CSCO asks satellite companies to submit input on how government and industry can work together towards mutual goals under the program.

Interested parties may send responses through July 2.