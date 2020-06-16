Tamr Government Solutions to Continue Dev’t of Traveller Screening Tech for DHS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded $813,000 to Tamr Government Solutions for the continued development of the company's automated traveler screening technology. DHS said Monday that it issued the award to have Tamr continue Open Source Global Travel Assessment System's development under the Silicon Valley Innovation Program's fifth phase.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded $813,000 to Tamr Government Solutions for the continued development of the company's automated traveler screening technology. DHS said Monday that it issued the award to have Tamr continue Open Source Global Travel Assessment System's development under the Silicon Valley Innovation Program's fifth phase.

The company developed GTAS over SVIP's four previous phases and will go on to expand applications of the effort's resulting products. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has adopted GTAS to accelerate assessments on international travelers via automation.

“We validated the entity resolution capability that Tamr brought to the table through their work on GTAS and shared that knowledge broadly with our DHS operational components,” said Anil John, SVIP technical director at DHS' Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate.