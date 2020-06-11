TechnoMile Receives Microsoft Gold Status; Matt Pinkston Quoted

TechnoMile has received Gold Partner status with Microsoft, marking the company a leader and developer in the field, TechnoMile reported on Thursday. The status has proven the company’s ability to enable organizations to adopt Microsoft products as part of their business strategy.

"While everyone globally may be feeling the effects of the COVID-19 situation, product companies that take this opportunity to push innovation will come out the other side on top," said Matt Pinkston, SVP Product Development at Technomile.

TechnoMile adds to that by making the technologies work in context of your business for government contractors, architecture engineering and construction, and aerospace and defense enterprises. TechnoMile's latest additions to their Microsoft based solutions include DCS, NuAxis, Amentum, Colsa, and VSE.

Microsoft Azure has supported public sector cloud strategy, with a presence in 54 global regions. Azure also supports many technologies out of the box. "We are releasing new products and updates to our existing suite of products so that our clients can be more productive and successful as they navigate these challenging times," added Pinkston.

TechnoMile’s status adds to the company’s recognition in the technology field. In June 2019, TechnoMile was awarded Technology Partner Status by Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling the technology firm to utilize the AWS platform to offer its software and cloud products.

By partnering with AWS, TechnoMile will be able to offer adaptable, customized platforms to its clients and scale full application stacks into AWS, TechnoMile said June 12. “This achievement is a reflection of TechnoMile's dedication to our clients and our belief in utilizing the best in-class platforms and services, that which AWS provides,” said Ashish Khot, CEO of TechnoMile.

