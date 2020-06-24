TSA Issues Report on 2022 Modernization Priorities

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released a report detailing its priorities iand what the agency hopes to achieve through 2022 and ahead of its 25th anniversary in 2026. The Administrator's Intent 2.0 report serves as a blueprint for TSA’s efforts to improve the security of the U.S. transportation system, promote agile response and improve workforce support.

TSA said in the report that it seeks to partner with industry in efforts to “raise the global baseline of aviation security” and accelerate the deployment of detection platforms, intelligence-driven technologies and other capabilities for enhanced vetting. The agency also wants to mature its organizational culture and implement decision-making based on data-driven approaches, according to the report.

Specific focus areas detailed in the report include insider threat security, checkpoint strategy, authority expansion, outcome-focused policy development, workforce support and enterprise-level cybersecurity.

TSA noted that it utilized feedback throughout the transportation systems sector as part of the report.