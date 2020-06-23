U.S. Air Force Unveils Doctrine Annex for Joint All-Domain Operations

The Department of the Air Force has issued a document that defines the involvement of air and space forces in joint, multi-domain operations. The Joint All-Domain Operations or JADO annex, labeled Annex 3-1, will undergo further updates as Curtis E. LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education continues tests and evaluation, the U.S. Air Force said Monday.

“Publishing JADO doctrine is a first step in changing how we think and conduct operations with the reemergence of great power competition," said Maj. Gen. Brad Sullivan, who commands LeMay Center.

The center last year received the task to develop a wargame that would contribute to the JADO annex's creation. The initial Chennault Series wargame took place in December.

“With the Chennault Series, we were able to leverage expertise resident in LeMay (Center), pull students in from across Air University resident programs and include subject matter experts from around the DAF,” the commander said.

The center seeks airman feedback on the annex for the document's further improvement.