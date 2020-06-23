U.S. Navy Concludes Tests on Demo Jammer Systems for Growler Aircraft

The U.S. Navy tested existing jammer systems in support of a program that seeks to replace the ALQ-99 electronic warfare systems installed on EA-18G Growler aircraft units.

The service branch said Monday it tested jamming platforms on prototype pods at the Facility for Antenna and Rich Communications Services Measurement and the Air Combat Environmental Test and Evaluation Facility in Patuxent River, Md., as part of the Next Generation Jammer-Low Band effort.

The NGJ-LB team sought consensus on quarantine and test execution guidelines from the contractors, government officials and the Naval Test Wing Atlantic's chief flight surgeon prior to the tests.

Northrop Grumman and L3Harris Technologies collaborated with industry to demonstrate existing jamming systems for integration into Growler aircraft units.

The Navy is slated to pick a contractor for the development of the NGJ-LB platform's Block 1 tactical jamming operational prototypes.